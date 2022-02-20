Reality show Shark Tank India, where budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to potential investors (also known as Sharks) became the talk of the town this year. Social media feeds were flooded with memes poking fun at the Sharks, pitchers and even the show producers. Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh, in an interview to Raj Shamani, who hosts YouTube talk show Figuring Out, revealed that she invested in products on Shark Tank India which were pretty bad.Also Read - Gurugram School Girl, 13, Bags Rs 50 Lakh Funding Offer For Anti-Bullying App on Shark Tank India

She talked at length about how every deal made with a pitcher stays with her since it is a commitment made on national television. "On the show, you commit and make a deal with that person, until there is no major disconnect in what they have claimed, the deal stays as you have committed on national television," she said.

Ghazal also revealed that she invested in businesses on Shark Tank India that turned out to be terrible products. "There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, 'Oh my God! What do you do now?' but you can't then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don't have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened," she said.

When asked what would she do to fix the situation, Ghazal said that she would help entrepreneurs fix their products. “With the amount of promises we have done on the show in terms of helping everybody to take their brand forward, scale and everything, that’s what you do, invest time and tell them what to do,” she said.

When asked if there is anything about the show she disliked, Ghazal said, “The worst part is when they shoot your stills. You don’t have to use your brains at all, and you just have to pose.”

