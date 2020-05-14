Anubhav Sinha, who is an avid user of social media and quite vocal about the issues on a daily basis, recently lashed the government of India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday 8 pm. First, the Thappad director raised the question that who is to be self-reliant? Then Anubhav couldn’t hold himself and tweeted, “I hope the Government of India is watching TV past 45 days. They are still walking hundreds of miles to reach home. Pregnant women. Infants. Without food, water, money. Please think of them when you make your well-groomed TV appearances. YOU HAVE FAILED MISERABLY!!!”. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Near 78000-Mark, Centre Announces Rs 6 Lakh Crore Economic Stimulus in First Phase | Top Developments

Soon after he tweeted, journalist Barkha Dutt replied, "If they watched TV they wouldn't have seen this. TV didn't report it till now when the lockdown has begun to ease. But yes, I take the larger point".

I hope the Government of India is watching TV past 45 days. They are still walking hundreds of miles to reach home. Pregnant women. Infants. Without food, water, money. Please think of them when you make your well groomed TV appearances. YOU HAVE FAILED MISERABLY!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 14, 2020

In his speech, PM Modi pitched for promoting local businesses, as he said that the deadly virus may be part of life for a long time. His address to the nation comes at a time when the death toll due to coronavirus crossed 2,300. As per updates, nearly 24,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. He further added that the coronavirus cannot be allowed to dictate the people’s lives even as experts have warned it is going to be a part of our lives for a long time.

Anubhav Sinha had gifted 15,000 face shields to frontline workers in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as an appreciation gesture towards the hard work of the police personnel and medical staff who are battling the COVID pandemic.