Ever since Shakun Batra-directorial Gehraiyaan premiered on Amazon Prime Video, it has been surrounded by controversies. From Kangana slamming the film to a designer shaming Deepika for ‘hairlines and necklines’, the film has become the talk of the town. Now, a dialogue of the film by Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi) is now going viral on social media.Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral

siddhanth(zain) saying this to ananya(tia) is so fkn funny to me 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GN4ZqfGGXH — n💗✨ (@stoiclaughter) February 11, 2022

Zain, in a conversation with Tia (played by Ananya Pandey), says “You treat me like an outsider.” This line was enough to send the internet into a tizzy. Netizens were quick to dig out a video from Rajeev Masand’s Newcomer Roundtable which had gone viral on social media and sparked a meme fest. When Ananya says she has struggled in her life, Chaturvedi says “Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai. (Their struggle begins where our dreams end)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Compares Gehraiyaan To Pornography, Says 'No Amount Of Skin Show Can Save It'

This moment had ignited the infamous ‘outsiders vs star kids’ debate in India and several memes were made mocking Ananya. Twitterati went berserk (quite literally) and were left wondering if it was coincidence or an intentional meta reference by the creators of the film. Check out some of the reactions below:

Gehraiyan is the new Tamasha. IYKYK — Anaida (@anaida__sultana) February 12, 2022

Ananya has played herself in the movie.

They have zero importance to her ndd Dhairya’s character. Promotion main bas bula lia unko #Gehraiyaan — Currently Binging (@Bingingwali) February 12, 2022

wasn’t it him who said “jahan inko struggle khatam hoti hamari wahan shuru hoti hai” — Friendlass (@___VintageSoul) February 12, 2022

