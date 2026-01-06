You won't believe how much Thalapathy Vijay charged for his final film, Jana Nayagan, it is Rs...

Home

Thalapathy Vijay’s remuneration for his final film Jana Nayagan has sparked major buzz. Here’s a look at how much the superstar reportedly charged.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has been creating strong excitement even before its release. With the actor set to bid farewell to cinema after this project, fans are eager to know every detail about the film — from its budget to how much the cast has been paid. As new information continues to surface, Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Tamil films in recent times.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, and expectations are sky-high, not just because it is Vijay’s final movie, but also due to its massive scale and star-studded lineup.

A Massive budget film in Tamil Cinema

According to information shared by Movie Tamil on X, Jana Nayagan has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 380 crore. This makes it one of the highest-budget Tamil films ever produced. To put things in perspective, earlier big-budget projects like 2.0 were made on an estimated budget of Rs 500–600 crore, while Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I and II together crossed Rs 500 crore, with PS-1 alone costing around Rs 250–300 crore. Jana Nayagan now joins this elite list of large-scale productions.

Thalapathy Vijay’s reported final paycheque

As Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay’s last film before fully entering politics, his remuneration has drawn special attention. Reports suggest that Vijay has been paid a whopping Rs 220 crore for the film, making it one of the highest fees ever charged by an Indian actor. This final cinematic outing is expected to reflect his star power and long-standing influence in Tamil cinema.

Fees of director, music composer and and supporting cast

The film is directed by H Vinoth, known for movies like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Valimai. He has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for directing Jana Nayagan. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose music plays a key role in the film’s appeal, was reportedly paid Rs 13 crore.

Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol play important roles and were reportedly paid Rs 3 crore each. Actress Mamitha Baiju received Rs 60 lakh, while the combined fees of other actors came to Rs 8.60 crore. Interestingly, Bobby Deol had earlier charged around Rs 5 crore for films like Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj. His reported fee for Jana Nayagan is said to be lower compared to those projects.

