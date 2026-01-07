Home

You won’t believe what Aditya Chopra’s YRF said about Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, calls it…

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films shares its views on Ranveer Singh’s role in Aditya Dhar’s monumental film Dhurandhar. Here’s what was said.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has quietly rewritten the rules of the Indian box office. The film’s record-breaking journey has not only surprised audiences but has also drawn appreciation from across the industry. The achievement becomes even more significant because Dhurandhar has managed to surpass the massive numbers of Pushpa 2 in a single language. This milestone has triggered reactions from filmmakers, studios, and fans alike, making the film’s success one of the most talked-about moments in recent times.

Yash Raj Films applauds Dhurandhar’s historic feat

Following the record, Aditya Chopra’s production house, Yash Raj Films, shared a congratulatory note on social media, praising the entire team behind Dhurandhar. The message described the film as more than just a movie, calling it a defining moment in Indian cinema.

“DHURANDHAR is not a film… It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” The note highlighted how the film has set a new benchmark and acknowledged the scale of effort that went into making the project a reality.

Special praise for the captain of the ship and Team Dhurandhar

The message went on to give special recognition to director Aditya Dhar, crediting his vision and leadership for the film’s impact. “As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.” The production house also extended congratulations to the entire cast and crew, appreciating every technician and actor who contributed to the film’s success.

“We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all… Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.”

Box Office numbers of Dhurandhar

According to the makers, Dhurandhar has crossed Pushpa 2’s Hindi-language collection of Rs 821 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language. While Pushpa 2 earned over Rs 400 crore more from other regional languages, Dhurandhar’s Hindi-only record has placed it in a league of its own.

Star-studded cast of Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

