You won’t believe what Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestant Ashnoor Kaur, said about the makers of Salman Khan’s host show, ‘When did this…’

Life inside the Bigg Boss house is never easy, but what happens outside the house can sometimes feel even more surprising. After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 19, actor Ashnoor Kaur has finally spoken about her experience on the show and how editing played a major role in shaping how audiences viewed her journey. While viewers saw only a limited side of her, Ashnoor now says that much of what she did inside the house never reached the screen.

The Salman Khan–hosted reality show wrapped up last month, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. As contestants reflected on their time inside the house, Ashnoor revealed that stepping out made her realise how many important moments were left out of the final cut.

What did Ashnoor Kaur reveal?

In a conversation after the show, Ashnoor shared that she was shocked to learn that several of her fights, opinions, and stand-taking moments were not shown at all, neither in the episodes nor on the live feed. She explained that she only understood this once she spoke to her family after her eviction.

“A lot of the things I did inside the house were chopped off during the edit. When I came out, and I asked mom ki ‘Ye dikhaya? Meri ye fight dikhayi?’ She was like, ‘When did this happen? This was not shown to us’,” Ashnoor added that she felt the show focused on portraying her through just one narrative, while ignoring her interactions and disagreements with several other contestants.

The perception of viewers

When asked if she found the situation unfair, Ashnoor admitted that while she understands the limitations of editing, it did affect how people perceived her contribution. “Yes. I do understand the fact that in a 1-hour episode, or even in 24 hours live stream, there’s a lot that is going on inside the house… But what I thought was, the narrative that was being set against me, that probably she is not contributing. That was because it wasn’t shown.”

For the unversed, Ashnoor Kaur’s stint on Bigg Boss 19 ended on Day 98, just days before the grand finale. She was evicted after hitting fellow contestant Tanya Mittal during the Ticket To Finale task, bringing an unexpected and sudden end to her journey.

