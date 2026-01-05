Home

Entertainment

You wont believe what Boman Irani said about Sanjay Dutt- Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS sequel, It will...

You won’t believe what Boman Irani said about Sanjay Dutt- Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS sequel, ‘It will…’

Boman Irani shares his thoughts on the much-awaited Munna Bhai MBBS sequel starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, teasing fans about the most anticipated sequel.

Recently, Boman Irani addressed the most asked question from fans and media alike: Will there be a Munna Bhai 3? The actor, known for his iconic role as Dr. Asthana in the beloved franchise, spoke candidly about the possibility of a third film while attending the song launch of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. As excitement grows for the future of the Munna Bhai series, Boman gave fans a glimpse into what might come next.

Boman Irani hints at Munna Bhai 3’s possibility

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Munna Bhai universe, Boman shared his hope for a third installment. While he didn’t make any official announcements, he said, “I truly believe that when the time is right and the story is right, Munna Bhai 3 will happen. I have manifested it in my heart, and I’m hopeful that someday it will come together.” Boman added a playful comment encouraging fans, “Ap log bhi Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) par pressure dalo.” His words have only fueled excitement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what could be the next chapter in the Munna Bhai saga.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.