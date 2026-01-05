You won't believe what director R Balki said about late superstar Rajesh Khanna, 'Why are you...'

Home

Director R Balki opens up about late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, sharing surprising insights and memories of the legendary actor.

Even years after his passing, Rajesh Khanna continues to be remembered as one of Bollywood’s greatest stars. Filmmaker R Balki, who worked with the late actor on his final advertisement for a ceiling fan company, recently shared his moving experience of working with the superstar during his last days.

What did R Balki tell?

R Balki recalled that Rajesh Khanna was already very ill during the shoot. “He was suffering. We were shooting in Bangalore. He had to fly in an air ambulance. He had an IV drip in one hand. He came to the set in a wheelchair. He could get up, they’d remove the drip, and he could shoot exactly for 45 seconds before he’d have to go back.” Despite his health, Rajesh Khanna approached his work with dedication and professionalism. He was determined to complete the shoot, showcasing the same charm and wit that made him a legendary figure in Indian cinema.

Balki also spoke about Rajesh Khanna’s wit during the ad reading. He said, “I read out the script to him. He laughed. I asked, ‘You’re understanding the script na?’ He said, ‘Why are you asking me this?’ I said, ‘All your fans have gone away, but I’ll always have Havells by me.’ He told me, ‘Babu moshai, you think I’d been a superstar if I didn’t have a sense of humour?’” This moment showed that even in his final days, Rajesh Khanna maintained his playful personality and charismatic presence.

The last words of Rajesh Khanna

After completing the ad, Rajesh Khanna watched the final cut and was pleased. He even expressed hope of working together again, telling Balki, “We’ll do a film together.” Sadly, the superstar passed away just a few weeks later. The ad was subsequently released in 2012, serving as a poignant reminder of his dedication and passion for his craft.

Remembering Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna, often called Bollywood’s first superstar, passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69. His death marked the end of an era, leaving fans and the film industry mourning the loss of a legend whose work and personality remain unforgettable. Stories like Balki’s highlight his professionalism, resilience, and enduring charm that continues to inspire generations.

