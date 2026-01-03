Home

Entertainment

You wont believe what Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar said on Ranveer Singhs comparison with Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, He can do whatever...

You won’t believe what Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar said on Ranveer Singh’s comparison with Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, ‘He can do whatever…’

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar shares his thoughts on Ranveer Singh being compared to Akshaye Khanna in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, revealing his surprising take.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, currently busy promoting his upcoming film 45, which also features Upendra and Raj B Shetty, recently shared his thoughts on the blockbuster Bollywood action drama Dhurandhar. During a promotional event in Mumbai, he was asked about the performances in the film, especially regarding Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The discussion quickly caught the attention of fans and the media alike, as Dhurandhar continues to dominate box offices worldwide.

Ranveer Singh vs Akshaye Khanna

When a journalist suggested that Akshaye Khanna had outshone Ranveer Singh in the film, Shiva Rajkumar immediately clarified, saying, “Akshaye Khanna, I liked, but Ranveer Singh I liked more. I think it was amazing.” He further explained why he felt Ranveer’s role was more challenging. “So beautifully he has performed. The subtlety was beautiful because his role demands that subtlety. Akshaye Khanna’s role is such that he can do whatever he wants. That liberty was there. But what Ranveer did is not very easy to do. His subtlety is done brilliantly well.”

Shiva Rajkumar’s comments highlighted the nuance in Ranveer Singh’s performance, which involved playing a restrained yet intense character, Hamza Ali Mazari, along with Jaskirat Singh Rangi, contrasting with Akshaye Khanna’s more flamboyant portrayal of Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.