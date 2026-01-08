You won't believe what Ram Gopal Varma said about Yash's Toxic director, Geetu Mohandas, calls her...

Home

Ram Gopal Varma shared his unexpected thoughts on Geetu Mohandas, the director of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, whose special birthday teaser has blown away everyone.

The first teaser of Toxic, featuring Yash in a bold and intense role, released on the actor’s 40th birthday, has taken social media by storm. Introducing his character, Raya, the short clip features a steamy, intimate scene that left many fans surprised. What stood out even more was that the film is written and directed by a female filmmaker, Geetu Mohandas, which made many of us remember Christian Bale’s iconic American Psycho, helmed by female director Mary Harron.

While reactions to the teaser have been mixed, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed admiration for Mohandas, calling her a true symbol of women’s empowerment.

The praise from RGV

On X, Varma shared, “After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this.” His comments have sparked conversation about the film, its director, and the growing presence of women in Indian cinema.

Who Is Geetu Mohandas

Geetu Mohandas began her career as an actress, primarily in Malayalam films. She transitioned into direction and made her directorial debut with Liar’s Dice in 2014, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film received critical acclaim, won two National Awards, and became India’s official entry at the 87th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

In 2019, she directed Nivin Pauly’s Moothon, another Malayalam film that received widespread praise. Toxic marks her third directorial venture and is being shot in Kannada and English. The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, to reach a pan-Indian audience.

After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this https://t.co/ZxyxU8Da40 pic.twitter.com/qzFUcv9JIb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 8, 2026

More about Toxic

Apart from Yash, Toxic features a strong ensemble including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Posters of the female leads were released recently and received a positive response online. Fans are especially excited about the scale, production quality, and the performance of Yash in a role unlike anything he has done before.

Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. It will compete with Dhurandhar Part 2 at the box office, setting up an interesting battle for attention among fans and critics alike.

