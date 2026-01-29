Home

Entertainment

You wont believe what Ravi Kishan said on Thalapathy Vijays Jana Nayagan release delay, I have not...

You won’t believe what Ravi Kishan said on Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release delay, ‘I have not…’

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan shared his views on the certification hurdles faced by Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film and hinted at possible steps to resolve the issue.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been making headlines not just for being his final cinematic outing but also due to the uncertainty surrounding its release. While fans eagerly await clarity, an unexpected voice has now entered the conversation. Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has spoken out on the issue and offered his support, adding a fresh angle to the ongoing CBFC controversy.

Why Jana Nayagan’s release hit a roadblock?

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9. However, the film ran into certification hurdles when it failed to receive timely clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. Matters escalated after the Madras High Court recently set aside a single judge’s earlier directive that had asked the CBFC to issue a certificate. This legal development further delayed the film, leaving the makers in a difficult position as they continue to seek a clear release window.

What did Ravi Kishan say?

During a recent interaction, Ravi Kishan reacted to the situation and expressed surprise at hearing about the issue. He said, “I am hearing about this from you. Otherwise, I have not received any complaints. But being a parliamentarian, cinema people can approach me directly. They can write to me or call me. If any film is stuck, I can definitely call the censor board.” His statement quickly caught attention, especially as Jana Nayagan is being closely watched due to Vijay’s political entry.

Also read: Amid Jana Nayagan delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, breaks his silence, says, ‘Hurdles are inevitable…’

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What Ravi Kishan said about CBFC delays?

Explaining possible reasons behind such delays, Ravi Kishan pointed out that the certification process involves several layers of scrutiny. He noted that films are examined for language, portrayal of real-life incidents, and religious sensitivity. He also questioned how many screenings CBFC panel members can realistically manage in a single day, hinting that capacity issues may be a factor in prolonged certification timelines.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priyamani.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay fans demand action on the delay of Jana Nayagan release, urge makers to withdraw the case

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.