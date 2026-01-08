Home

You won’t believe what Sandeep Reddy Vanga said about Yash, Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic birthday teaser, ‘Just…’

Yash’s birthday turned special this year not just for fans but also for the film world. A short teaser from his upcoming film Toxic, suddenly grabbed attention across social media. While many praised the look and mood of the teaser one response stood out and added fuel to the buzz surrounding the film.

The energetic teaser of Toxic

The teaser was released on January 8 to mark Yash’s birthday. Titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups the clip hinted at a raw and stylish world filled with power crime and chaos. However, the biggest surprise came later when a well-known filmmaker shared his thoughts publicly and did not hold back his excitement.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Toxic teaser

Soon after the teaser dropped Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to express his reaction. Sharing the video he wrote, TOXIC teaser just knocked me out. Style. Attitude. Chaos. Happy Birthday, Yash (crown emoticon) @TheNameIsYash.” He also wished Yash on his birthday, adding a crown emoji to his message. His words instantly went viral with fans celebrating the appreciation coming from a filmmaker known for his bold storytelling.

TOXIC teaser just knocked me out.

Style. Attitude. Chaos.

Happy Birthday Yash @TheNameIsYashhttps://t.co/EOzZLZIXBi — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) January 8, 2026

Why the teaser made an impact?

The teaser does not reveal much about the story but it sets a strong tone. It presents Yash in a powerful avatar backed by striking visuals and a gritty atmosphere. The confidence and screen presence that Yash brings seems to have impressed many including Vanga. The teaser focuses more on mood than plot which adds to its intrigue.

Story and setting of Toxic

According to the film’s synopsis Toxic is set in a bygone era and unfolds in the coastal landscape of Goa and Daman and Diu. Beneath the beauty of beaches and vibrant surroundings lies a dangerous drug cartel controlling everything from behind the scenes. The film promises a mix of crime drama and period elements making it one of the most anticipated projects.

More about Toxic

The film was earlier expected to release in December 2025 but due to production delays the date has been pushed. Toxic is now scheduled to hit theatres on March 19. The film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara Kiara Advani Tara Sutaria Huma Qureshi Rukmini Vasanth Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. It will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar Part 2.

