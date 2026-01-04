Home

You won’t believe what Sivakarthikeyan said on Parasakthi’s clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, ‘Have a problem…’

Sivakarthikeyan shares his thoughts on the clash between Parasakthi and Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Read what the popular actor revealed about the trending box office face-off.

When it was announced that Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi would release just a day after Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, fans expressed concern over the clash. Jana Nayagan, set for January 9, is highly anticipated as Vijay’s final film before entering politics. At the pre-release event for Parasakthi, releasing on January 10, Sivakarthikeyan finally addressed the situation, explaining that the overlap was unintentional.

The delay in Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Initially, Parasakthi was scheduled for Diwali 2025, but the release was postponed to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan, which was originally set around the same time. Later, when the producer hinted at a Pongal release, Jana Nayagan’s makers also confirmed the same festival window.

Sivakarthikeyan explained that he contacted his producer to see if the date could be shifted, but investors had already been informed about the Pongal release. Delaying further to summer 2026 was not feasible due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The conversation with team Thalapathy Vijay

To handle the matter respectfully, Sivakarthikeyan also reached out to Vijay’s manager, Jagadish. When the manager asked why there would be an issue with both films releasing on Pongal, Sivakarthikeyan said, “You might not have a problem, but I will. Jana Nayagan is promoted as Vijay Sir’s last film. Can you ask Sir about it once?”

He added that Jagadish called him back after speaking with Vijay, who assured him that both films could release during Pongal without affecting each other and extended his best wishes for Parasakthi. Sivakarthikeyan urged fans: “Enjoy Jana Nayagan on January 9, a man who has entertained us for 33 years, and on January 10, come watch Parasakthi.”

About Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi

Jana Nayagan stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, and is reportedly a remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Parasakthi, featuring Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, explores the political climate of 1960s Madras, inspired by real events and figures like student martyr M. Rajendran. Both films promise engaging performances and strong storytelling.

