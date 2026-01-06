Home

You won’t believe what Varun Dhawan said about rumours of doing Luka Chuppi 2 with…, ‘There is…’

Varun Dhawan reacts to rumours linking him to Luka Chuppi 2, addressing the speculation and sharing his thoughts on the sequel buzz.

Rumours around Bollywood sequels often take on a life of their own, and this time, Varun Dhawan found himself at the centre of one such buzz. Social media had been abuzz with talk about the actor possibly stepping into a popular franchise, sparking excitement and confusion among fans. However, Varun has now stepped in to set the record straight. Instead of a long statement or press interaction, the actor chose a straightforward way to address the chatter, a direct interaction with fans online.

What did Varun Dhawan say?

During a Q&A session on X, Varun responded to a fan who asked about his upcoming projects after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. His reply was brief but clear. He wrote, “Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide.” With this statement, Varun firmly dismissed rumours suggesting that he was part of Luka Chuppi 2. His response left little room for speculation, making it clear that no sequel is currently on his work slate.

Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide #varunsays https://t.co/MZQdqwP3wk — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

When did the rumors of a sequel arise?

The rumours first surfaced in December 2025, when reports claimed that Luka Chuppi 2 was in the works and would star Varun Dhawan alongside Sharvari. The project was reportedly expected to move into pre-production in early 2026.

It was also suggested that the sequel had already faced delays of six to eight months, which disappointed fans who were eagerly waiting for updates. These reports gained traction online, leading many to believe that the sequel was confirmed. However, Varun’s latest statement now confirms that these claims were purely speculative.

More about Varun Dhawan

While sequel rumours have been put to rest, Varun is busy preparing for the release of Border 2. In the film, he plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic and focuses on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Shetty. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

