Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt took to social media remembering his mother and actor Nargis on her 40th death anniversary. Nargis died in 1981.

Sanjay Dutt shared a black and white throwback picture with mom Nargis. In the picture, young Sanjay Dutt can be seen resting on his mother's lap as she is holding him in her arms. Remembering his mother, the 61-year-old actor wrote, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

Even Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt shared a throwback picture with her siblings and mom Nargis. "Mother's hug lasts long after she lets go…Mom it's has lasted us 40 years #motherlove. Our love for you is forever," she wrote.

This is not the first time that Sanjay Dutt shared took to social media remembering his mother. On several occasions, he has posted throwback pictures. On Nargis’s 39th death anniversary last year, Sanjay Dutt had shared another picture with her and wrote, “It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and every day. Love you and miss you every day Mom.”

Nargis worked in several popular movies such as Mother India, Aag, Andaz, Awaara, and Chori Chori among others. However, in 1980, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and went to New York for the treatment of the disease. She returned to India and fell ill again. She went into a coma and died on May 3 in 1981. This was just a few days before the premiere of Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky.