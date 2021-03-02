Are you looking for upcoming web-series and movies on Netflix? If yes, then you are on the right page. Now you don’t have to sit around and wander anywhere on the internet. We know how hectic it is when you aren’t able to find anything to binge-watch on Netflix. But don’t be stressed anymore, we have got you covered! Here is a compilation of all the movies and web-series that are releasing in March 2021 on Netflix India: Also Read - Happy Birthday, Tiger Shroff: Do You Know he Never Wanted to be an Actor? Unknown Facts - Watch Video

What’s new on Netflix in March 2021?

In bucket list of March 1, 2021:

Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1) Also Read - The Girl on The Train Review: Good Book, Bad Film Written All Over

Banyuki (released in 2009) Also Read - Top 5 IMDb Rated Netflix Web Series to Add Into Your Watch List Today | Watch Video

Batman Begins (released in 2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell:

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche:

Connected

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves (released in 1990)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (released in 2012)

The Dark Knight (released in 2008)

Coming on March 2nd:

Black or White (released in 2014)

Men on a Mission (Season 2)

Word Party (Season 5) Netflix Original

Coming on March 3rd:

Moxie – A Netflix original

Parker (released in 2013)

Safe Haven (released in 2013)

Coming on March 4th:

Mariposa

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)

Coming on March 5th:

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Fate of Alakada

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Sentinelle

Coming on March 8th:

Bombay Rose (released in 2019)

Coming on March 9th;

The Houseboat (Season 1)

StarBeam (Season 3)

Coming on March 10th:

Dealer (Season 1)

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

Coming on March 11th:

Coven of Sisters (released in 2020)

The Block Island Sound (released in 2020)

Coming on March 12th:

Just in Time

Love Alarm (Season 2)

Paper Lives

Paradise PD (Season 3)

The One (Season 1)

Yes Day

Coming on March 14th:

Audrey (2020)

Coming on March 15th:

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

The BFG (released in 2016)

The Last Blockbuster (released in 2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)

Zero Chill (Season 1)

Coming on March 16th:

Savages (released in 2012)

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

Coming on March 17th:

Catcher

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1)

Coming on March 18th:

B: The Beginning (Season 2)

Deadly Illusions

Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines (released in 2020)

The Fluffy Movie

Coming on March 19th:

Alien TV (Season 2)

Country Comfort (Season 1)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3)

Sky Rojo (Season 1)

Who’s the Boss (released in 2020)

Coming on March 20th:

Hospital (released in 2017)

Jiu Jitsu (released in 2020)

Coming on March 22nd:

Navillera (Season 1)

Philomena (released in 2013)

Coming on March 23rd:

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Coming on March 24th:

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

Coming on March 25th:

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1)

Millennials (Season 3)

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 1)

Secret Magic Control Agency

Coming on 26th:

A Week Away

Bad Trip (released in 2020)

Black Is Beltza (released in 2018)

Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)

Croupier (released in 1998)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1)

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1)

Ni de Cona (released in 2020)

The Irregulars (Season 1)

Coming on 29th:

Mandela

Rainbow High (Season 1)

Coming on March 30th:

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (released in 2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Coming on March 31th:

At Eternity’s Gate (released in 2018)

Haunted: Latin America (Season 1)

— Written by Aditi Adhikari