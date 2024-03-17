By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
YouTube Elvish Yadav Detained By Noida Police in Snake Venom Case, To Be Presented in Court Today
YouTube Elvish Yadav Detained By Noida Police in Snake Venom Case, To Be Presented in Court Today
YouTube Elvish Yadav Detained By Noida Police in Snake Venom Case, To Be Presented in Court Today
Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today: DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra
Further details awaited.
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZVxh7rM5rK
— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.