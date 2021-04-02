YouTube star James Charles has admitted sending sexually explicit messages to two 16-year-old boys. He posted a 15 minutes long video and titled it ‘holding myself accountable’. In this video, YouTuber spoke at length about the accusations which were made against him earlier this year and apologises for the same. ‘First and foremost I need to say sorry. I owe a massive apology to anybody that I’ve hurt or anybody that I made uncomfortable with my actions,’ he said. He further admitted that he understands his actions which were wrong and that there is no excuse for them. “These conversations should’ve never happened, point blank period. There is no excuse for it, there is no ifs, ands or buts and I take full responsibility for that,” he added. Also Read - YouTube is Experimenting with Hiding Dislikes in Response to Creator Feedback

James further assured that he will be more cautious in the future and will stop treating his social media accounts as dating apps.

Earlier this year, YouTube makeup artist James Charles was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to two minors. However, this is not the first time the beauty influencer has faced such allegations. In 2019 as well, he was accused of using “fame and money to try to manipulate someone’s sexuality” – a charge denied by the YouTube star.

This admission comes a month after he denied all the allegations calling them false. Back then, he issued a statement and mentioned, ‘There’s a video going around about me on TikTok and Twitter of a guy calling me a groomer and I want to address it right away. The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false.’