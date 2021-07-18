Chennai: Tamil superstar Siddharth took to social media sharing a screenshot of a video that claims that he is dead. Not just this, but when the actor reported the same to YouTube but the response left him flabbergasted.Also Read - Swara Bhasker And Siddharth Exchange Lovely Tweets After Troll Called Him ‘South Ka Swara’, Fans go Aww

A video on YouTube titled '10 South Indian Celebrities who died young,' claimed that Tamil actor Siddharth is dead. A fan spotted it and shared the same on social media with a screenshot that had mug shots of Soundarya, Siddharth and Aarthi Agarwal. While Soundarya died in 2004, Aarthi Agarwal died in 2015 but Siddharth is still alive. Superstar Siddharth spotted the same and reported it to YouTube. However, YouTube replied saying, "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video."

Siddharth tweeted, "I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video". Me: ada paavi (sic)."

I reported to youtube about this video claiming I’m dead. Many years ago. They replied “Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video”. Me : ada paavi 🥺 https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021

Siddharth is very active on social media and he never fails to raise his voice. Earlier this year, during the second wave of coronavirus, he took to Twitter questioning the shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the country. In a series of tweets, the Tamil actor lashed out at the central and the state government and criticised their handling of the second wave of coronavirus and asserted that our health infrastructure is overwhelmed.

Siddharth was last seen in the 2019 film Aruvam. He recently wrapped up shooting for Maha Samudram. He will also be seen in Indian 2, Takkar, Navarasa and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.