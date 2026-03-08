Home

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal hospitalised after high-speed crash during livestream

YouTuber and biker vlogger Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has been hospitalised after a dramatic high-speed car crash during a livestream.

Popular biker vlogger Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, has been hospitalised after a shocking car crash that happened during a livestream. The incident quickly spread across social media and left thousands of viewers worried about the influencer’s health. Dobhal was reportedly driving while broadcasting live to his followers when the situation turned alarming.

The livestream gathered massive attention online with tens of thousands of viewers joining in real time. Many people later shared clips from the broadcast which showed Dobhal speaking emotionally before the accident occurred. The viral videos triggered widespread concern among his fans and followers.

The livestream of Anurag Dobhal

According to reports, Dobhal was driving on Delhi Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad when the incident took place. He was reportedly inside a Toyota Fortuner during the livestream and appeared visibly distressed while talking to viewers. During the broadcast he said he hoped to receive love in another life while addressing his mother. In another emotional moment he told viewers that he felt he had nobody to support him and needed courage and encouragement.

More than 80000 people were reportedly watching the livestream while reacting with heart and crying emojis. Dobhal later told viewers “Let’s go for a final drive” before turning the camera toward the dashboard. Clips circulating online show the speedometer touching around 140 to 150 kilometres per hour. Moments later he shouted “And it’s a goodbye” before the car crashed into a barrier bringing the livestream to an abrupt end.

Check out Anurag Dobhal’s viral video here

Agr kuch sch m ho gya hoga ise to troll krne walo ko shrm ayegi thodi? pic.twitter.com/xR9JEfxZ11 — Adrina (@Rehne_do_tum) March 7, 2026

What did Anurag Dobhal’s manager say?

Following the incident Dobhal’s manager issued an official statement asking people not to spread rumours and to rely only on verified updates. The statement read “On behalf of Team UK Rider I as Anurag Dobhal’s manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates we will share them at the appropriate time.” Reports suggest Dobhal has been admitted to ICU and remains under medical supervision.

More about Anurag Dobhal

Days before the crash Dobhal had posted an emotional note on Instagram claiming he faced mental harassment. In what he described as his last video he accused his parents and siblings of torturing him emotionally. He alleged that family members opposed his inter caste marriage and did not allow his wife Ritika to enter their home. Dobhal also claimed that these conflicts had pushed him toward suicidal thoughts.

His brother Kalam Ink later responded online rejecting those claims. He described the accusations as one sided and suggested the controversy was being used for social media traction.

