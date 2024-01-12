Home

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Buys Swanky 4 BHK Bungalow Worth Rs 11 Crore in Delhi’s Posh Area; Features Big Lawn and Ample Parking Space – Check Details

Famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently purchased a a bungalow in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash Part 3 area for Rs 11 crore. Read to know more.

Bhuvan Bam is a name in itself when it comes to YouTube. The comedian, actor, and YouTuber have enthralled his fans ever since he started making videos on YouTube. Over the years, the actor has gained name, fame and indeed money for his hard work. Now, according to the documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm revealed that Bhuvan has purchased a bungalow in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash Part 3 area for Rs 11 crore.

The details in the document further revealed that the deed was executed in the YouTuber’s name on August 07, 2024. Further, Bam paid a whopping Rs 77 lakh as stamp duty for the transaction. According to the documents, Bam has bought a house which is 207.41 square metres or 2,233 square feet. Also, the property is an 180sq m plot in Greater Kailash 3. For the unversed, the GK3 area is considered one of the posh areas in the national capital. Bhuvan is yet to confirm the news.

The document which was recently made available showed that as per the circle rate, the property’s value is around a whopping of Rs 4.78 crore. This marks the most recent among a series of substantial real estate deals in the Delhi-NCR region. In October 2023, an apartment spanning 11,000 sq ft at The Camellias by DLF on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road was resold for a sum exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Back in February 2023, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, Vasudha Rohtagi, bought a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi’s tony Golf Links for ₹160 crore. Another person to invest in a luxurious property was businessman Bhanu Chopra, the founder of RateGain. In February 2023, Chopras purchased a bungalow at Delhi Golf Links for Rs 127.5 crore.

In 2023, a resale transaction at The Camellias by DLF on Golf Course Road involved the sale of a luxury apartment for approximately ₹114 crore. The upscale flat measured 11,000 sq ft in size.

Coming back to Bhuvan Bam, the YouTuber began his journey in 2015 by releasing his first video on YouTube, and since then the actor never looked back. He received major fame and went on to feature in series, chat shows and many more.

