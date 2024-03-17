Home

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Detained By Noida Police in Snake Venom Case, To Be Presented in Court Today

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, has been apprehended by Noida Police in connection with a snake venom case. Scroll down for further details.

Bigg Boss OTT Winner and YouTube fame Elvish Yadav has once again landed himself in trouble. On Sunday, the news agency ANI reported that the YouTuber has been arrested in the snake poisoning case by the Noida police. Last year, an FIR was registered against the YouTuber in the same matter, and Elvish Yadav was called for questioning, after which he was arrested. The news agency also informed that the YouTuber will be presented in court today.

What was the matter?

In 2023, a complaint was filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation and later the Noida police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. In its FIR, the PFA implicated Elvish, alleging his involvement in organizing rave parties where foreigners are invited and poisonous snakes are arranged. The Noida Police interrogated him for over two hours regarding the matter. According to investigations conducted by the veterinary department, out of the nine snakes, the venom glands of five cobras were removed, while the other four were found to be non-poisonous.

Further, a total of nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence, and the person who is found guilty can be put behind bars for at least seven years.

Take a look here:

Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today: DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra Further details awaited. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZVxh7rM5rK — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Elvish Yadav was subjected to multiple rounds of questioning regarding the case, yet he denied all allegations. According to media reports, during the interrogation, Elvish revealed that singer Fazilpuria arranged the snakes at the Noida party. After brief questioning, he was arrested. Meanwhile, all the snake charmers who have been caught are the residents of Molarband village in Delhi.

This is not the first time that Elvish made headlines. Recently, an FIR was lodged against Yadav after a video of him beating and assaulting a fellow YouTuber in Haryana’s Gurugram started to make rounds on the internet.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav aka Siddhartha Yadav, is a popular YouTuber who rose to fame after he won Bigg Boss OTT. The social media fame has also appeared in music videos including Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero.

