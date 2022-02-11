Shivangi-Mohsin Recreate DDLJ Magic: Actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are the most adorable couple on television. The duo rose to fame after appearing in the programme ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ as Kartik and Naira. The couple has great on-screen chemistry and a large social media following. Their fans dub them hashtags Kaira or Shivin. Shivangi and Mohsin will be featured in a music video shortly following which they dropped two BTS videos.Also Read - After Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan to Enter Balika Vadhu 2?

Moshin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were seen romancing and dancing in an open sunflower field in a video shared by the actors. The two got their fans ecstatic when they recreated the famous song from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Shivangi's modest appearance is endearing. She was dressed in a white suit with a vibrant dupatta. Her braids were in place, and she wore silver jhumkas. Mohsin Khan wore a casual outfit consisting of a green denim jacket and black trousers. Sharing the video on Instagram, they wrote, "Raj – Simran vibes done right,"

Take a look at Shivangi and Mohsin’s romantic video:

They recently dropped this romantic video, which has fans in a frenzy. One of the fans wrote, “Ok but who’s cuttin onions here???” While another one wrote, “Television Iconic couple performing on iconic song,” Shivin couldn’t stop adoring their chemistry, following which of the users commented, “Damn you guys can pull off any vibee so hard.” Another follower wrote, “After a long time seen both of you together. God bless you for your next step.”

Soon after this, both Mohsin and Shivangi rushed to Instagram to share a clip from the sets and announce that the poster for their music video would be out on February 11. They wrote, “A special glimpse from the sets of #TeriAda, dropping the poster tomorrow. Can’t wait to share it with you all!

Fans were taken aback when they saw them together in a video. They were overjoyed to see their favourite couple on TV again. For the uninitiated, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi played key roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were a big hit among fans. The actors were a part of the show until a few months ago when it took a huge stride forward. The show’s current theme is around their children’s life.

Are you excited to watch Shivin? Watch this space for more updates.