Hansi: Bigg Boss 9 fame and actor Yuvika Chaudhary has been booked by Haryana police in relation to a casteist slur she used in a video a few days back. Also Read - Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Share Apology Videos For Using Castiest Slur- Watch

An FIR has been filed against Yuvika Chaudhary in Hansi city police station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This after a complaint was filed by a Dalit rights activist, Rajat Kalsan. Also Read - Yuvika Chaudhary Apologises For Using ‘Bhangi’ in Vlog; Netizens Trend #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary

#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary was trending on social media last week after Yuvika Chaudhary used a casteist slur in a video. In a video that went viral, Yuvika was seen talking about her appearance. She was in conversation with her husband Prince Narula. However, what sparked massive controversy is the usage of a casteist slur by her. “Why do I always dress like a bhangi when I am shooting vlogs?” she had said. The video shows Yuvika’s husband and actor Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session, where she cribs on her looks. For the uninitiated, the term used by Yuvika Chaudhary was coined by upper castes in the 19th century to denote members of a Dalit caste employed in sanitation and manual scavenging. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary And What Happened After Bigg Boss

After the massive uproar against Yuvika’s casteist comment, she had also issued an apology. Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula have shared videos on Instagram asking for forgiveness for overusing the word in a recent vlog. They said we don’t believe in any discrimination and weren’t aware of the real meaning of the word. “First of all, with folded hands, I apologise to you’ll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn’t know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly,” she said in Hindi.

A few days back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta was also booked for using the same casteist slur in one of her YouTube vlogs.