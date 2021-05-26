Mumbai: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary was trolled recently for using a casteist slur in her latest YouTube video. Twitter witnessed the trend #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary after a video of the actress vlogging and using the word “bhangi” went viral on social media. Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula have shared videos on Instagram asking for forgiveness overusing the word in a recent vlog. They said we don’t believe in any discrimination and weren’t aware of the real meaning of the word. “First of all, with folded hands, I apologise to you’ll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn’t know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly,” she said in Hindi. Also Read - Yuvika Chaudhary Apologises For Using ‘Bhangi’ in Vlog; Netizens Trend #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary

Netizens were quick to forgive Yuvika and wrote comments like: “It’s okk mam don’t be so much worried we know that it was unintentional and just tc”. Another one wrote: “Don’t worry mam we will support you”.

What did Yuvika Chaudhary say?

In her YouTube vlog, which has surfaced on Twitter, Yuvika Chaudhary is seen talking about her appearance in her conversation with Prince Narula. She said, “Why do I always dress like a bhangi when I am shooting vlogs?” The video also shows Yuvika’s husband and actor Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session, where she cribs on her looks. For the uninitiated, the term used by Yuvika Chaudhary, was coined by upper castes in the 19th century to denote members of a Dalit caste employed in sanitation and manual scavenging.