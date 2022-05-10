Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy in January. The couple shared some of their favourite experiences with their little one and also wrote a note of thanks about parenting on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Hazel shared a slew of photos while Yuvraj Singh shared an adorable video.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Opens Up On Rahul Dravid's Multan Declaration Which Left Sachin Tendulkar Stranded On 194*

Hazel captioned her post, "To the mothers that have guided me into motherhood, held me together during my toughest days, listen and consoled me, challenged , loved and accepted me…. I wouldn't be a mother today without you. You have taught me the value of family, that you dont have to be best friends and you can fight but we are always there together for each other. I love and appreciate you ❤️ Happy Mothers Day to Us Photos…1. Me and my baby boy 2. Me, my mother, Masi Luxmi, sister Tina 3. My Nani Bhagwatee. 4. My mother and my baby. 5. Tina Hollie and baby. 6. Mum Masis and Me. 7. Tina Masi Diya and Me. 8. Masi Luxmi, Mum, Me (sic)."

Check Hazel Keecha’s Instagram post:

Yuvraj, on the other hand, shared a touching video of his experience as a father.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, shared a touching video of his experience as a father. His post read,” Overwhelmed to share my journey as a father on this Mother’s Day. I believe the best thing we can do for mommies is to be an equal partner in parenting. Be it diapering or feeding, I was always learning but @hazelkeechofficial was just perfect. Attended a fathers coaching Bootcamp by @philipsavent_india and so happy to see dads learning equally. Let’s promise to partner in this parenting journey not just on this Mother’s Day but every day of our lives (sic).”

Check Yuvraj Singh’s Instagram post:

The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on their Instagram and requested some privacy during this time. Hazel’s post read, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

Hazel is best known for starring alongside Salman Khan as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend in the 2011 smash flick ‘Bodyguard.’ She also appeared in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s production of ‘Euripedes Medea.’ She was also a contestant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

