Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have finally introduced their baby Orion Keech Singh to the world. Yuvraj, who is enjoying his new innings with fatherhood revealed his son's face on his Instagram post. Yuvraj and Hazel have named their son Orion along with surnames of both parents. Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed their firstborn on January 2022. Yuvraj and Hazel both are otherwise known to be private about their marriage, the couple however, decided to give a glimpse of their baby to their fans and well wishers. Yuvraj tied the knot with Hazel in December 2016.



Yuvraj Welcomes His Puttar Orion

Yuvraj and Hazel on their Instagram handle shared Instagram posts with Orion on the occasion of father’s day. Yuvraj in his post can be seen holding the baby along with Hazel. In another picture both parents can be seen kissing their son. Yuvraj captioned his post as, “Welcome to the world ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay.” Also Read - Cambodians Dance to 'Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache' Infront of Sacred Temple, Desis Are Delighted | Watch

Hazel Shares Heart-Melting Picture of Orion

Hazel in another post on her Instagram handle shared two pictures. In the first picture Orion sleeps on Yuvraj’s stomach. In the second photo Hazel’s father holds Orion as he sleeps on his arms. Hazel captioned her post as, “Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx.”

Hazel Dedicates Her Post to Yograj Singh

Hazel also dedicated her post to her father and Yuvraj’s father Yograj Singh. She further wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to you too Granddad. I love that Orion gets to see so much of you while you’re patiently waiting for him to be big enough to throw around. Happy fathers Day to you @yograjofficial Orion waiting to pull your beard and meet the Grandpa with the booming voice. Xxx.”

Orion, according to ancient Greek Odyssey means the Godfather of hunting.



