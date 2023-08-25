Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Welcome Baby Girl, Name Her ‘Aura’, – Know The Meaning

Home

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech became proud parents to a baby girl and named her after a Greek Goddess.

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Become Parents to Baby Girl: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech became proud parents to a baby girl. The couple informed about the same on social media. Yuvraj and Hazel posted picture with their newborn daughter and son Orion on their Instagram handles in a joint post. Their son Orion was born on January 25, 2022, and is now one and a half years old. Orion means a group of stars in the sky that looks like a hunter with a line of three bright stars for a belt. This group of stars is named for a famous hunter in stories from Greek mythology. They also named their baby girl after a Goddess from Greek mythology.

YUVRAJ SINGH-HAZEL KEECH SHARED HEARTFELT POST AS THEY WLECOMES THEIR BABY GIRL:

YUVRAJ SINGH-HAZEL KEECH NAME THEIR BABY GIRL AFTER THIS GREEK GODDESS

Hazel and Yuvraj named their daughter Aura. They captioned their post as, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family ❤️.” In spiritualism aura means a supposed emanation surrounding the body of a living creature and regarded as an essential part of the individual. In Greek mythology, Goddess Aura was the goddess of a gentle breeze and cool fresh morning winds. Aura could control and manifest the winds in each of the directions. She was also a very good huntress and loved running in the wild with the bears. The Greek Goddess also prides herself on being a virgin and the purity of her body. Hazel and Yuvraj were congratulated by their friends and fans. Kubbra Sait commented, “❤️❤️❤️.” Angadf Bedi wrote, “waheguru bless the family. @hazelkeechofficial @yuvisofficial.” Richa Chaddha commented, “what’s not to love? God bless ❤️.”

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016. The British model-actress played a crucial role in Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Bodygaurd.

