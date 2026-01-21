Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other on Instagram, fresh speculation leaves fans guessing

What started as a quiet observation has now turned into loud online chatter once again. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and radio jockey–turned–content creator RJ Mahvash have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and fans were quick to connect the dots. The move has reopened old rumours and sparked fresh speculation about their equation.

The unfollow was first noticed after a paparazzo page pointed out that the two, who earlier followed each other, no longer do so. Neither Chahal nor Mahvash has reacted publicly, but the silence has only added fuel to the fire. Social media users immediately began debating whether this was a fallout, a misunderstanding, or simply a personal decision being read too deeply.

Rumours that refused to fade

Chahal and Mahvash have been under public watch for months now. Their friendly online exchanges, easy banter, and occasional appearances together had already caught attention. Things intensified after Chahal’s divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in March 2025. From that point on, every post, like, or comment involving Mahvash was closely analysed.

The speculation reached its peak when the duo were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Clips and pictures went viral within minutes, triggering endless gossip. Chahal was even playfully teased about his social media activity on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, showing just how widely the rumours had spread.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Chahal’s lear Denial

Despite all the talk, Chahal has repeatedly shut down relationship rumours. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the cricketer firmly stated, “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He also revealed that the constant speculation had deeply affected Mahvash, who faced heavy online trolling and unfair accusations because of it.

Chahal added that the situation became uncomfortable, especially when assumptions were made without any truth behind them.

Looking back at his divorce

For those unaware, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 and parted ways in 2025 through mutual consent. Reports suggested compatibility issues, while Dhanashree later spoke about the emotional stress she went through. Chahal, on the other hand, strongly denied any rumours of cheating and called the chapter “done and dusted.”

As of now, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has commented on the recent unfollow. Whether it means anything at all or is simply a private choice remains unclear. Until then, fans continue to watch closely, proving once again how one small social media move can create big headlines.