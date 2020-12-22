Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have tied the knot with each other in a Hindu ceremony in Gurugram on Tuesday. . Sharing the very first wedding official picture on Instagram, Dhanashree gave an adorable caption, “22.12.20 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!” (sic) Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Marries Dhanashree Verma, First Picture After Marriage Goes Viral | PIC

In the photos, while Dhanashree can be seen clad in a Tarun Tahiliana's Bridal lehenga teamed up with matching heavy neckpiece, mangalsutra, mathapatti, nose ring, chooda and kalire, Yuzvendra can be seen complimenting his bride in an off-white sherwani teamed up with red turban and a dupatta worn over his neck. The couple smiles as they look into each other's eyes. The pictures will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Check out the photos here:

Speaking With Hindustan Times earlier, Dhanashree revealed that Yuzvendra had proposed her and she ‘happily agreed’. Talking about how they met, she said, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”

In August, the couple had their Roka ceremony and Yuzvendra shared photos and captioned it, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.”

She further added, “Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment.”

Congratulations to the newly married couple!