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Yuzvendra Chahal files defamation case against Taniya Chatterjee, viral video sparks controversy- WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal files defamation case against Taniya Chatterjee, viral video sparks controversy- WATCH

A sudden online storm erupts after a viral video leads to serious allegations and legal escalation involving Yuzvendra Chahal, turning the spotlight on a growing celebrity dispute that has caught widespread attention.

A growing online controversy has taken a fresh turn after cricket personality Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly moved court with a defamation case linked to actress Taniya Chatterjee. The situation escalated after a viral clip surfaced where statements made during a paparazzi interaction spread widely across social media platforms. What started as a casual public conversation quickly turned into a heated debate involving allegations, online trolling and legal response. Audience reaction intensified as different versions of the incident began circulating, making the topic trend across entertainment and sports spaces.

What has triggered controversy?

The incident began when Taniya Chatterjee spoke to the media during a city appearance and mentioned receiving a message from Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram. Her statement gained rapid attention and the video went viral within hours. Following this sudden exposure, online discussions increased sharply with users reacting strongly to claims shared during interaction. The situation soon expanded beyond simple conversation and turned into a wider debate on intent, context and privacy.

What did Taniya Chatterjee say?

During later interaction actress expressed frustration over backlash and legal action. She said “Itna jyaada viral ho jaayega idea nahi tha Aur mujhe hi jyaada troll kar rahe hai yaar Main hi badnaam ho rahi hu Unka toh theek hai kuch ho hi nahi raha Defamation ka case unhone mere upar bheja” She further added that situation feels unfair and stated she never intended to harm reputation of anyone involved. Her comments added emotional angle to already heated discussion.

See viral video of Taniya Chatterjee here

Taniyaa Chatterjee Back with a massive claim on Yuzi Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me cute, yet people… pic.twitter.com/3tU9RrtKK1 — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 17, 2026

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Legal angle in Yuzvendra Chahal’s case

Reports suggest Yuzvendra Chahal has initiated defamation proceedings after viral content spread widely online. Legal step reportedly follows concern over reputation impact and public misinterpretation of statements. Case has now added formal dimension to what began as social media discussion and continues to evolve.

Social media reaction and past links

Online users have been actively debating both sides of story with memes opinions and divided reactions. Earlier public interest around personal life of Yuzvendra Chahal including links and rumors also resurfaced during current buzz increasing attention further. Meanwhile Taniya Chatterjee known for OTT work including Gandii Baat Season 4 continues to remain in spotlight due to viral attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitendra Pandey (@jitendra8088)

Who is Taniya Chatterjee?

Taniya Chatterjee is Kolkata based model actor and influencer who built recognition through digital content and OTT projects like Utha Patak, Jaal and Kasak. She gained visibility through appearances in bold storytelling formats and social media engagement which helped her grow strong online following.

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