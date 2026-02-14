Yuzvendra Chahal trolled for ‘milking’ divorce from Dhanashree Verma with ‘sugar daddy’ ad; netizens react: ‘So cringe’

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under intense scrutiny. The public gaze often also follows their personal life. One such similar situation happened with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. He has once again found himself at the centre of online chatter after a promotional campaign appeared to reference the controversy surrounding his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. What started as a viral moment during his final divorce hearing has now resurfaced in a marketing video, and netizens have reacted strongly.

The campaign has sparked debate across social media platforms, with many accusing the cricketer of capitalising on a deeply personal chapter of his life.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce

Chahal and Dhanashree officially divorced on March 20 last year after filing a joint petition due to incompatibility and personal differences. However, before their divorce, the duo was living separately for nearly 18 months since June 2022, and since then their separation had remained under intense public and social media scrutiny.

Several reports also suggested that the settlement involved an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore, further fuelling discussions around their split.

However, during the final hearing of their divorce, Chahal wore a T-shirt reading ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’, which many saw as provocative.

During an interview, Dhanashree criticised the episode as a ‘public spectacle,’ stating it was unfair to turn their private moment into a joke.

New ad revives the ‘sugar daddy’ debate

The cricketer has now taken the viral phrase a step further by incorporating it into a new advertisement. In a screenshot shared by the platform’s founder, the wall behind Chahal displayed the text ‘Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet’. While the full context of the video is yet to be out, Reddit users were quick to react to the imagery. Many angry users flooded the comments section and labelled the move ‘cringe’ and “below the line.”

The internet reacts strongly

One person wrote, “This whole sugar daddy thing associated with yuzi & dhan shree for some silly Ads campaign or marketing is so below the line. It’s disgusting. Idk what happened between them but seeing him do all this makes me happy for her.”

Another user commented, “ngl he’s so cringe.”

A third comment read, “Sabse zyada milk apne divorce ko yahi krrha hai aur dusro ko movk krrha.”

What is the campaign about?

According to the post, Chahal has partnered with Story TV, a micro-drama platform that recently named him its chief story officer. In this role, the cricketer is expected to collaborate with the team, offering his perspective as a prominent sportsperson and public figure while helping shape stories and ideas.

The platform added that more details about his role and its impact will be revealed soon. The viral ‘sugar daddy’ meme was also reshared by Story TV’s founder and CEO, Saurabh Pandey.

Conclusion

Whether the campaign was meant as humour or a strategic marketing move, it has invited a lot of backlash for the cricketer. While some see it as clever branding, many believe he is “milking” through personal matters.

