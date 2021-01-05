Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma wasn’t a shy bride on her wedding day. A video has been shared by her that shows her grooving on ‘Are Re Are Ye Kya Hua’ song from Dil Toh Paagal Hai at the wedding premises. Dhanashree, attired in traditional wedding lehenga and jewellery, did hooksteps of Madhuri Dixit. She captioned the video: “To all the brides out there… dance it out 😋❤️ Just a quick dancing session before becoming Mrs Chahal 😌 Thank you @kartzzz7 @happydancingfeet100 for capturing this”. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Give Major Couple Goals During Honeymoon in Dubai | PICS

Dhanashree dances wearing the raw silk red lehenga by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. Within an hour of upload, the video has garnered over 2 lakh views. Also Read - MS Dhoni Hosts Newlywed Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma For Dinner During Honeymoon in Dubai | PICS

Watch Dhanashree’s dance video here:

The pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony in Gurugram are all over the internet now. The marriage took place on December 22, 2020, was a private affair with just close friends and family, the couple married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.

Many of us don’t know Dhanashree. She happens to be a Mumbai-based dentist and a digital content producer by profession. She even owns a dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company. Her YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers. Her Insta handle is filled with interesting dance videos.

The couple visited Dubai recently on their honeymoon. From feeding the animals to wrapping a massive snake around their necks, the newlyweds have been having a ball and have shared some exotic pictures from Dubai.