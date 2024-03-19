Home

YRKKH actors Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were recently evicted over night after Rajan Shahi decided to terminate their contracts due to unprofessionalism. Read along.

Mumbai: The popular daily soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed the unfortunate news that Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been evicted by Rajan Shahi from the sets of YRKKH, due to unprofessionalism. News agency Bollywoodlife claims that the two caused utter chaos with the entire crew on the sets and started demanding nasty things. Even after getting multiple warnings from Rajan Shahi the two didn’t bother to care and therefore had to be terminated from the daily soap. As soon as the news broke out about Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s unprofessionalism, the diva shared a cryptic post on social media.

Why Were Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe Terminated?

Taking to Pratiksha Honmukhe’s Instagram Stories, the actress shared a cryptic post from Business Insider, featuring Priyanka Chopra’s quotes, that read, “Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it. Only then it is special (sic)”. Meanwhile, both Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe haven’t made any public announcement regarding their termination of the same.

Take a look at Pratiksha Honmukhe’s Cryptic Story:

Several other social media handles confirmed that Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe had been causing trouble since day one on the sets. GossipsTV on X/Twitter expressed, “SCOOP: According to the reports Shehzada used to show tantrums to the whole unit of the show. The same reason is with Pratiksha. Since day 1 they both misbehaved with the crew. Due to regular misbehavior, Rajan Sahi gave 15 minutes to both to leave the set! (sic).”

Take a look at the post:

SCOOP : According to the reports Shehzada used to show tantrums to the whole unit of the show. Same reason is with Pratiksha. Since the day 1 they both misbehaved with the crew. Due to regular misbehavior Rajan Sahi gave 15 minutes to both to leave the set! @GossipsTv — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) March 18, 2024

Shruti Ulfat Confirms Shehzaada and Pratiksha’s Unprofessional Nature

Shruti Ulfat is known for playing the character Vidya Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She revealed that even after giving several warning signs Shehzaada and Pratiksha continued to show their unprofessional nature on the sets causing a lot of trouble for the entire crew. On the other hand Ranjan Shahi during a conversation with Pinkvilla expressed his furiousness about the actors that caused him trouble. He expressed, “It will be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted (sic)”. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the roles of Shehzaada and Pratiksha were replaced overnight by the makers of the show.

