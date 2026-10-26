‘Z’ streamlines Studios & Movies Acquisition verticals for accelerated growth; onboards veteran Komal Nahta as Creative Director

Streamlined movies business architecture is aimed at enhancing creative oversight, strengthening decision-making and driving higher synergies across platforms

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Komal Nahata

In line with its continued efforts to build a more competitive movies business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has strengthened and restructured Zee Studios and the movies acquisition vertical to drive higher creative and commercial synergies across platforms, and to instill more transparent and equitable processes. As part of this approach, the Company has appointed industry veteran Komal Nahta as Creative Director for the Movies Business, to provide strategic oversight across the movies value chain.

The restructuring is aimed at accelerating growth across the Company’s movies ecosystem by streamlining decision-making, sharpening investment priorities and encouraging stronger collaboration across production, commissioning, acquisition and distribution functions. Under the streamlined architecture, Mr. Suraj Singh and the team at Zee Studios, will report into Mr. Nahta. He will also provide oversight on commercial and movies acquisition decisions across platforms, with a sharp focus on Hindi and other language movies. He will work closely with the teams to optimize investments within the movies segment and curate a diverse offering that resonates with audiences across markets.

In this role, Mr. Nahta will report into the Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka to seek strategic guidance on the overall movies value chain. The streamlined movies business architecture stems from the Company’s aspirations to garner maximum share of the Attention Economy, unlock greater value from investments made across the movies segment and build a more scalable, future-ready framework.

The efforts implemented across the business will enable the Company to strengthen its movies portfolio strategy across theatrical, television and digital platforms, driving a furthermore disciplined approach towards capital allocation. Commenting on the appointment, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As we progress swiftly towards our growth ambitions, it is imperative for us to consistently strengthen the key pillars of our business ecosystem. This step reflects our long-term commitment to build a sharper, performance-oriented operating structure.

We are bringing together creative conviction and commercial discipline to maximize the value of our investments in movies across platforms. I am confident that Mr. Nahta’s deep understanding of the movies ecosystem and strong industry relationships makes him uniquely positioned to guide the teams for our next phase of growth.”

Komal Nahta, Creative Director – Movies Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. added, “I’ve been associated with Z’s ETC channel as the host of its very popular Bollywood Business show for a decade. So this appointment feels like a homecoming of sorts for me. I hope I can live up to the huge responsibility and faith reposed in me by the Founder of the Company, Shri Subhash Chandra Ji and CEO, Punit ji as I respect and love them immensely.”

With over four decades of experience in the Indian film industry, Mr. Nahta is widely regarded as one of the most respected voices in the Indian film industry, having cultivated deep expertise across content evaluation, audience preferences, box-office trends and the evolving entertainment ecosystem. He has dabbled in various roles as a film trade analyst, critic, publisher and television host amongst others. He is the publisher of the long-running film trade magazine ‘Film Information’ and has anchored the trade show ‘Bollywood Business’ on ETC for 10 years.

He also serves on the advisory board of Cinema Capital. In line with its long-term growth aspirations, the Company continues to fortify its competitive positioning within the movies landscape with a compelling and commercially robust offering. The appointment of Mr. Nahta is yet another step in this direction, as it propels the Company to expand the scale of its movies business with higher creative depth and monetization capabilities across the value chain.