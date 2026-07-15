Zaid Darbar reveals what Gauahar Khan says about ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon: ‘Woh bahut…’

Alliance: Sohail Khan praised both Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar for discussing the past without any awkwardness or bitterness. Tandon also reflected on his relationship with Gauahar Khan. Read on.

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Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan

The latest episode of Alliance saw an interesting conversation between Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar and Sohail Khan. The trio spoke openly about Kushal’s past relationship with Gauahar Khan, who is now married to Zaid. The discussion remained light-hearted and respectful, with Sohail appreciating how maturely both men handled the topic. During the conversation, Kushal asked Sohail, “You know my history and his (Zaid), right?” When Sohail looked confused, Kushal explained, “At one time, I was in love with a girl; he is now wed to that girl.”

Sohail praised both Kushal and Zaid for discussing the past without any awkwardness or bitterness. Kushal also reflected on his relationship with Gauahar, saying it had happened nearly 15 years ago.

During the same conversation, Zaid shared that Gauahar has always spoken positively about Kushal.

He revealed that Gauahar often tells him, “Woh bahut achha insaan hai, Zaid,” showing that she still respects her former boyfriend.

For those unaware, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan fell in love during Bigg Boss 7 and dated for around one and a half years before parting ways. Gauahar later married Zaid Darbar in December 2020.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Gauahar had also spoken about her relationship with Kushal. She said, “I have consistently maintained my dignity and recognized where to set boundaries. It was a wonderful one-and-a-half-year relationship with him, and I hold no resentment. To begin with, I never said his name; those assumptions came from the media. If you are citing me regarding another person, the responsibility lies with you, not me. Two powerful words exist: ‘no comments,’ and I utilize them effectively. Therefore, no remarks. I hope all those who have been involved in my journey are doing well.”

Kushal Tandon’s joke sparked backlash

A few days ago, Kushal Tandon found himself at the centre of controversy after a joke many viewers believed was aimed at Gauahar.

In a clip from Alliance, Zaid recalled asking Kushal for a cigarette because his own cigarettes were not good. Responding jokingly, Kushal said, “Tujhe saali, meri saari cheezen pasand hain.”

Many social media users interpreted the remark as a reference to Gauahar Khan and criticised both Kushal and Zaid. While some called the joke disrespectful, others felt it was inappropriate to bring up a past relationship on national television.