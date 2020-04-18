Actor Zaira Wasim has taken to social media to ask people to not praise her. The actor wrote a long note on Instagram telling all that even though she has been showered with immense love and appreciation, she fears this praise is coming in her way of Imaan. She says instead of praising her, they should pray to Allah for ‘overlooking her shortcomings’ which are ‘too many to count.’ Also Read - 'Kashmir Continues to Suffer'! Zaira Wasim Writes About 'Crisis' in Valley After Abrogation of Article 370

Zaira’s Instagram post reads, “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman. I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but to pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqqa and increases me in Imaan, rectifies my intentions and grants me the knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often repentance and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and dies as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him)” (sic) Also Read - The Sky Is Pink Song Pink Gulaabi Sky Out: Priyanka Chopra-Zaira Wasim Prove 'Family That Dances Together, Slays Together'

The actor announced her disassociation with the movies last year during the release of her last film The Sky is Pink. Zaira said that her ‘line of work’ was making her deviate from the path of righteousness and damaging her relationship with her religion. Zaira wrote a long note on Instagram revealing that she was retiring from the film industry after realising that even though she had received a lot of popularity and appreciation for her work, she doesn’t think this is what she really wants in life. Zaira’s decision met with mixed responses and created a debate among Bollywood celebrities as well. The Dangal star continues to remain firm on her decision.