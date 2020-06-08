Former actor Zaira Wasim, who was recently making headlines for reacting on controversial Quran tweet about locust attack, this time gets trolled for sharing a funny joke on ‘haemoglobin’ and ‘mother’ with her online family. On Sunday, The Sky in Pink actor shared a light-hearted joke with her fans – “Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin count is low, I could be anaemic. Mother: “Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?” Several users lauded her for sharing joke. However, for a section of people, the joke didn’t go down well as they sarcastically slammed the actor. “This is an anti-national tweet. How can you talk like this about MOTHER India. This is sedition”, wrote one of the users. Also Read - Zaira Wasim Reacts to Her Controversial Quran Tweet on Locust Attacks, Says 'It Was Taken Out of Context'

Another one wrote, "Zaira ji ALLAH or uske rasool ki batein chod kar, aap par yeh sab batein achchi nahi lagti ? Please back to deen ki baat."

Have a look at the tweet here:

Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin

count is low, I could be anaemic. Mother: "Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?" — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 7, 2020

This is an anti-national tweet. How can you talk like this about MOTHER india. This is sedition. — Sundus 👑 (@SundusMallik) June 7, 2020

In her earlier tweet, Zaira Wasim posted religious verses from the Holy book where she allegedly justified the locust attacks and compared it to the sins of the man. Reacting on the issue, the Dangal fame clarified that her ‘tweet was completely taken out of context’. Many Twitter users criticised her tweet, however, many others supported her and said she just wrote what most human beings say when they relate a natural calamity with God’s wrath.



On the professional note, Zaira Wasim has featured in successful Bollywood films including Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink.