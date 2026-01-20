Zakir Khan confirms extended break from comedy; says body needs time to heal: ‘Going on a long, long break’

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will be taking an extended break from comedy, leaving fans both emotional and concerned. The revelation came during a recent live performance in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. A video clip from the show quickly went viral on social media, with many praising Zakir for his honesty and courage.

While addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir spoke openly about his plans to step away from the stage after completing his current commitments. He shared that the break could last several years, possibly until 2028, 2029, or even 2030. The comedian made it clear that the decision was not sudden, but something he had been thinking about for a long time.

What did Zakir Khan say?

Speaking from the heart, Zakir told the audience that the break is necessary for his health and personal well-being. “It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” he said, visibly emotional.

Soon after the video gained traction online, Zakir shared more details through Instagram. He mentioned that all shows scheduled till June 20 would be treated as a celebration. Encouraging fans to attend the remaining performances, he added that this tour would not be extensive and thanked his audience for standing by him through the years.

Watch the video here: