Zakir Khan hospitalised? Viral Ramzan vlog from Lilavati Hospital sparks concern after comedian announces break from stand-up – WATCH

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently sparked concern among fans after announcing that he would be stepping away from stand-up performances for a few years. While he clarified that his health was largely fine, a newly surfaced video has once again triggered questions about his well-being. The video, which is part of a Ramzan vlog shared by his younger brother Arbaz Khan, shows Zakir inside a hospital room. Within hours of being uploaded online, the clip began circulating widely on social media, prompting fans to ask if the comedian was unwell.

Many viewers flooded the comment section with messages of concern. Several wrote, “Kya hua Zakir Khan ko?” while others asked why the comedian was seen in a hospital setting. Several fans also posted “Get well soon” messages, hoping that the comedian recovers quickly ahead of Eid 2026.

Ramzan vlog shows Zakir Khan inside Lilavati Hospital

The viral clip comes from a vlog documenting Ramzan moments with Zakir Khan and his family. In the video, Arbaz takes viewers inside the room where Zakir was staying. The hospital has been identified as Lilavati Hospital, as Zakir can be seen wearing attire with the hospital’s name printed on it.

Despite being in a hospital room, Zakir appears relaxed and in good spirits throughout the vlog. At one point in the video, he is seen watching the India vs England T20 Cricket World Cup match along with his brother.

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Sharing his excitement about the game, Zakir says, “Match abhi fasa hua hai (The match is in a critical spot right now).” The moment, though light-hearted, left fans curious about the reason behind his hospital stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

Zakir Khan earlier announced a break from stand-up

The concern comes shortly after Zakir announced that he would be taking a long break from live stand-up performances. During a show, he revealed that he planned to step away from the stage for several years.

Speaking to the audience, the comedian said, “It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart.”

His statement quickly led to speculation online, with many fans worrying that the comedian might be facing serious health issues.

Comedian clarifies health rumours

Soon after rumours began spreading, Zakir addressed the reports and reassured fans that the situation was not as alarming as it seemed. According to him, the internet had exaggerated the situation.

Clearing the air, he said, “Health thodi si hi kharab hai, bhot jyada kharab nahi hai. Tumne jo internet pe jo padha hai, wo jhuth hai.”

The comedian also dismissed claims that anonymous “family sources” were sharing updates about his health. He stressed that his decision to step away from stand-up was not primarily due to illness.

Instead, Zakir explained that he wants to focus on writing — something he has not been able to prioritise for the last five to six years because of his busy touring schedule.

For now, while the hospital vlog has sparked fresh curiosity, fans continue to hope that the beloved comedian is doing well and will soon return with new stories, whether on stage or through his writing.