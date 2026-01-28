Zakir Khan reveals REAL reason behind taking break from comedy: ‘Have damaged my….’

Home

In the world of comedy, many artists come and go, while some fade away in obscurity, and others become irrelevant with changing generations. But there are a few rare gems that not only make you laugh but also touch your heart and stay with you through their relatability. One such name is comedian Zakir Khan. Known for turning personal experiences into powerful storytelling, Zakir has built a deep emotional connection with his audience over the years. However, behind his humour and packed auditoriums, the comedian has been silently battling exhaustion and health concerns.

Recently, Zakir announced taking a long break from stand-up comedy. As soon as this clip went viral, it sparked speculation that he might step away from comedy until 2030. Now, breaking his silence, Zakir has revealed the real reason behind his decision.

Zakir on health issues

Reflecting on the physical toll of years of nonstop work, Zakir said, “When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised that it wouldn’t be possible to do both together. That’s when I made this decision.”

Clarifying the viral clip

Addressing the viral video that sparked speculation, Zakir clarified that his statement was misunderstood and was specific to one location. He said, “That was something I said specifically for Hyderabad. When I will take a break and then later restart work, it will take time for me to return to Hyderabad. But it won’t be a break that long.”

Zakir on doing stand-up even at 80

Reaffirming his love for the art form, Zakir added, “I’ll try to be as healthy as possible. I’ll work on it. I absolutely love stand-up, and I want to do it even when I’m 80. And to be able to do that, this is necessary.”

Health concerns and genetic risks

Speaking about the deeper reasons behind his decision, Zakir opened up about his health concerns and family history. He said, “I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people.”

Responsibility beyond himself

Zakir further explained that he is the first in his family to experience success on such a massive scale, which comes with responsibility. He shared that he now feels accountable not just for himself but also for future generations. He also revealed that this sense of duty earlier made him put work above everything else for nearly a decade.

Not a goodbye, just a pause

With this statement, Zakir made it clear that this is not a farewell to comedy. Instead, it is a pause so he can come back better.

