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Zanai Bhosle calls out pap page for sharing throwback video with Reem Shaikh after Asha Bhosles demise, I am in so much…

Zanai Bhosle calls out pap page for sharing throwback video with Reem Shaikh after Asha Bhosle’s demise, ‘I am in so much…’

Zanai Bhosle reacted strongly after a paparazzi page reshared a throwback video featuring Reem Shaikh. She criticised the timing of the post in light of recent personal loss in the family, expressing emotional distress and disappointment over the insensitivity online.

Deep grief surrounds the Bhosle family after the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at age 92 on April 12 in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. Family continues to mourn loss while remembering the memories shared with the music icon. Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who shared an extremely close bond with Asha, has been emotionally affected. During this sensitive period, she has been posting heartfelt messages online reflecting pain and emptiness left behind after her grandmother’s departure. Emotional atmosphere around the family remains heavy as public figures and fans continue to send condolences across social media platforms.

Zanai Bhosle’s reaction on reposted clip

The recent controversy started when a paparazzi page reshared an old video featuring Zanai Bhosle with actress Reem Shaikh outside a Mumbai cafe. The clip showed a casual moment where Zanai greeted photographers, hugged Reem and later posed for pictures. The video, originally recorded months earlier, was presented again online during the current mourning phase, which led to emotional distress for Zanai.

Strong response from Zanai

Zanai openly expressed discomfort in the comment section and asked the page to stop sharing such content. Zanai wrote, “This is nearly 6 months ago, I am in so much pain right now, please don’t post such videos of mine, please.” Her message reflected frustration over the repeated circulation of outdated clips without context.

See viral video of Zanai Bhosle here

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About last rites of Asha Bhosle

Final farewell ceremony of Asha Bhosle took place at Shivaji Park Mumbai where mortal remains were brought from residence in Lower Parel. State honour was given during last rites with tricolour draped over body. Atmosphere remained solemn as family members close friends and admirers gathered to pay respect. Several well known personalities from film sports and political world attended ceremony including actors cricketers and senior leaders who came to offer final tribute to legendary voice of Indian music.

The legacy of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle remains remembered for decades of contribution to Indian music industry. Known for versatility and timeless songs her legacy continues through generations. Family especially Zanai continues to receive support messages from fans across country while coping with emotional loss.

Story Highlights

Old video featuring Zanai Bhosle with Reem Shaikh reshared by paparazzi page

Zanai expresses emotional distress and calls out timing of post

Asha Bhosle’s last rites held with state honours at Shivaji Park Mumbai

Several celebrities and leaders attend funeral to pay final respects

Incident highlights growing concern over digital media sensitivity during personal tragedies. Zanai Bhosle’s reaction reflects emotional strain faced by family while dealing with public attention. Old clips circulating online added to distress as family continues mourning legendary singer Asha Bhosle whose musical legacy remains deeply rooted in Indian cinema history.

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