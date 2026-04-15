Home

Entertainment

Zanai Bhosle shares Asha Bhosles message for fans through an unseen video, says, She would want…

Zanai Bhosle shares Asha Bhosle’s message for fans through an unseen video, says, ‘She would want…’

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares a happy throwback video in which the two are seen hugging each other on a balcony.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, remembered her with a heartfelt message for her fans. On Wednesday, Zanai shared a throwback video on her Instagram Stories, where the two were seen enjoying a procession from their balcony. In the video, Zanai also kissed her grandmother on the forehead, capturing a touching moment. She wrote, ‘She would want us to celebrate life the way she always did.’

Watch the viral throwback video of Asha Bhosle and Zanai Bhosle:

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few. Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The singing legend was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Her mortal remains travelled from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The mortal remains of the singing legend were draped in the tricolour, as she cremated with full state honours.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale and Shaan, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, actress Padmini Kolhapure, were seen at the Shivaji Park during the last rites.

Political leaders, who paid final respects to her included the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray – the Member of Legislative Council Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.