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Zanai Bhosles emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle with unseen video goes VIRAL - Watch

Zanai Bhosle’s emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle with unseen video goes VIRAL – Watch

Asha Bhosle’s death has left the nation mourning. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, shared an unseen video of the two relaxing and having fun. The viral clip of Asha Bhosle is sure to bring tears - Watch.

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left fans and family deeply emotional across the world. The queen of melody died on April 12 after multiple organ failures. She was 92. Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who was her companion and dear friend too, released an unseen video on Instagram. It featured her and Asha Bhosle sharing joyful moments, with the legendary singer playfully ribbing her granddaughter through song. Accompanying the video, Zanai penned a lengthy, heartfelt message, recalling her grandmother not just as an icon, but as her dearest friend.

Zanai described Asha Bhosle as her “partner in crime,” her “best friend,” and the person who “completed her entire world.” Zanai recalled how she was the first person Asha held after her birth and expressed the deep void her absence has left in her life.

In her heartfelt post, Zanai reflected on the commonplace instances she would most deeply regret losing: the morning embraces, the shared cups of chai, the anticipation of returning home to her presence, and their playful exchanges. She articulated that these unassuming practices constituted the essence of their unique connection.

Zanai also called Asha Bhosle the “definition of life and laughter,” urging people to remember her in the same joyful spirit. She shared her belief that her grandmother is watching over the family and said she holds onto the hope of seeing her again, as Asha had once promised her.

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Ending her note, Zanai expressed that she has lost “the love of her life” and encouraged everyone to celebrate Asha Bhosle’s life by living joyfully, just as she did. She signed off with a deeply emotional farewell, while also sharing that the video she posted carried a personal joke between them that they shared at every event.

Watch Zanai Bhosle’s emotional post for her grandmother Asha Bhosle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle (@zanaibhosle)

Asha Bhosle’s cremation was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai around 5 pm on April 13. Her mortal remains were transported in a specially decorated truck for her final journey in Mumbai. She was given full state honours, wrapped in the tricolour. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, and many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, AR Rahman, among others mourned her demise.

Talking about Asha Bhosle’s early life, it was full of struggles, but she quickly became famous with hit songs in many styles-from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop. She worked with different music composers and adapted to changing trends, and that’s how she became one of the most loved and respected voices in Indian cinema.

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