Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 4: Laxman Utekar’s Rom-Com Passes Monday Test – Check Detailed Report

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 4: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's film enters the first week with a decent amount. Check out the detailed report here.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo: Movie Still)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 4: ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ has maintained its decent run at the Box Office after the fourth day of business. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, opened at Rs 5.49 crore after which it showed a slight growth on Saturday and Sunday. However, its real test happened on Monday when the working week began. The Laxman Utekar directorial did decently well on Monday and took the four-day total to beyond Rs 25 crore nett.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ collected Rs 4.14 crore nett on Monday which is a fair earning considering that the film’s buy-one-get-one offer also got over as the first weekend ended. The total collection of the film after the four days is Rs 26.73 crore nett.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ After 4 Days:

Friday: Rs 5.49 crore Saturday: Rs 7.2 crore Sunday: Rs 9.9 crore Monday: Rs 4.14 crore

Total: Rs 26.73 crore

Meanwhile, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ hasn’t been received entirely well by the critics and the audience. A section of the audience and the critics found it confusing with forced comedy. India.com’s review called it an overdose of romance and comedy. A part of the review read, “The first half still looks pacy but the second half tests your patience and becomes more and more predictable as it proceeds. The only relief comes via Sharib’s Daroga Singh who leaves an everlasting impression with his dignified performance in whatever small screen space he’s given. That also makes you wonder why he sometimes allows himself to be wasted on-screen so much!”

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sharib Hashmi, Himanshu Kohli and Inaamulhaq among others in important roles. The film is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Cinemas. Watch this space for all the Box Office updates on ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke!’

