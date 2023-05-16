Home

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Review: Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal Rekindle Romance in Unhappy Marriage

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Review: In a small town setup amid traditional joint families, a couple tries to sort out their broken marriage but with so much happening around, it only makes things look clumsier than ever.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Review: Director Laxman Utekar is back to explore the essence of a small-town romance with his latest film, intriguingly titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘. The film features the fresh pairing of actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. The trailer of the film hit the screens on Monday, right ahead of Vicky’s birthday, and promised an eclectic love story of a married couple. Kapil and Soumya are happily married until they are not. In India, where the marriage between two individuals also becomes the marriage of two families, it is neither easy to display love nor to display separation. And that’s exactly the emotion that these two are struggling with as they decide to divorce each other while their families keep asking ‘but problem kya hai?‘

Laxman stays true to his style of filmmaking and once again sets his love story between a married couple, in a small town, much like in his previous offering – ‘Luka Chuppi‘ which featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The director teases chemistry, family drama, and comedy, and almost mocks the society that doesn’t let two people decide the future of their marriage. The trailer, quite interestingly, begins with a background narration by actor Pankaj Tripathi who explains the catch in the story.

Watch the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke here:

The film looks like an easy-breezy entertainer with decent performances by the actors. Sara seems to have aced the role of a simple woman from a small town, right from her first film ‘Kedarnath‘ and here too, she looks delightful in the role of a young homemaker. Vicky, on the other hand, makes an attempt at being the household hero – the space already owned and ruled by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao with movies like ‘Badhaai Ho‘ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi‘ among others. Together, they make an interesting pairing, matching each other’s happy energies on screen.

From the looks of it, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ doesn’t try to be preachy and that could be one of the simple wins for the film. The trailer further promises good music and ample comic scenes. This is yet another entertainer from the house of Dinesh Vijan who brings out the coziest stories from the most hustling corners of the streets. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 2. Your thoughts on the trailer?

