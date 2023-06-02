Home

Entertainment

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Uses Punjabi Language For Cringe Laughs

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Uses Punjabi Language For Cringe Laughs

The release of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan sparked a fresh wave of discussion among Punjabis and movie enthusiasts alike. Sara Ali Khan, playing the char

The release of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan sparked a fresh wave of discussion among Punjabis and movie enthusiasts alike. Sara Ali Khan, playing the character of Somya, a Punjabi girl who marries Vicky, playing the character Kapil, a Hindu boy, attempted to embrace the essence of her character by adopting a Punjabi dialect. She forcefully speaks in Punjabi and that’s what is not ok! In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara’s character Somya has been raised in a Sikh family who lives in Gwalior. Now, when you have no contacts from Punjab, your schooling is from Madhya Pradesh, why is it important to show the Punjabi dialect?

However, this decision left some Punjabi viewers unimpressed. They questioned the necessity of speaking in Punjabi when Hindi could have sufficed. The netizens argued that Bollywood often uses the Punjabi language for comic purposes, but it rarely comes across as humorous to those who are intimately familiar with the language.

You may like to read

Critics believed that actors, like Sara Ali Khan, were superficially using Punjabi words such as ‘Assi’ and ‘Tussi’ without truly understanding the nuances of the language. They felt that such portrayals ended up criticising Punjabi culture and language rather than celebrating it.

Trending Now

The Punjabi accent of #SaraAliKhan is unbearable. Ears start bleeding when you hear only ‘Assi’ ‘Tussi’ only in sentences. I am a Punjabi, and I don’t like it#ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeReview #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) June 2, 2023

DEJA VU? YEAH, WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THIS BEFORE!

The discussion extended beyond Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, where he also faced criticism for his Punjabi accent. A few months ago, Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta weighed in on the matter, acknowledging Aamir Khan’s efforts but suggesting that he could have done better. She emphasized that while actors are expected to take on versatile roles, it requires substantial dedication and hard work to convincingly portray a character from a different cultural background.

WHEN SARGUN MEHTA SPOKE ON ‘FAKE PUNJABI ACCENT IN BOLLYWOOD’

Sargun told india.com during the promotion of Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya. “Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahut calm and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi. (Whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has been calm and has worked really hard).” (Watch Sargun Mehta’s interview here)

The debate surrounding the Punjabi accent in Bollywood films raises important questions about cultural representation and authenticity in the entertainment industry. Should actors only portray characters from their own cultural backgrounds, or can they effectively embody characters from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds? Is it sufficient for actors to merely mimic accents, or should they strive for a deeper understanding of the culture they are representing?

Ultimately, the portrayal of Punjabi accents in Bollywood films should aim for authenticity, respect, and a genuine appreciation for the language and culture. It is an opportunity for filmmakers and actors to bridge cultural gaps.

What do you think of the Punjabi accent in Bollywood films? Let us know in the comment section below.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES