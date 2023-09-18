Home

Zareen Khan Gets Arrest Warrant in Cheating Case – All You Need to Know About The 2018 Case

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan was issued an arrest warrant by the Kolkata court on Sunday on charges of cheating by an event management company. As reported by IANS, in 2018, Zareen Khan didn’t appear for a show that was scheduled in Kolkata despite being paid Rs 12 lakh in advance for her appearance fees. An arrest warrant has also been issued against the former manager of the actress with whom the event management company coordinated in the matter, a city police official aware of the development said.

The 2018 event that Zareen Khan failed to attend was for inaugurating six community Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata. Zareen has neither applied for bail nor attended court proceedings. Due to her repeated absence, the court felt compelled to issue the arrest warrant, India Today reported.

Zareen Khan Breaks Her Silence on The Issue of Arrest Warrant

However, Zareen Khan expressed her lack of clarity on the matter and said that there was no truth to the allegations. The news portal quoted her saying, “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity”.

Zareen Khan had initially claimed that she had been misled by the organisers, who had allegedly falsely represented that the event would be attended by Bengal’s chief minister and several prominent ministers.

Meanwhile, Zareen Khan has been compared with Katrina Kaif several times. She revealed in one of her Instagram session that the comparisons made between her and Katrina Kaif in her early days in Bollywood had a negative impact on her career.

As she didn’t come from a filmy background, Zareen stated that she was initially happy being compared to Katrina, whom she admired for her beauty. However, she regretted that the film industry did not give her the opportunity to showcase her individuality. She mentioned, “So, when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don’t come from a filmy background, so it made me feel very happy being compared to Katrina as i was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn’t give me a chance to prove my individuality (sic).”

