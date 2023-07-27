Zareen Khan Opens Up About Her Early Struggles, Constant Comparison With Katrina Kaif: ‘People Didn’t Give Me a Chance…’

Home

In an online interaction with fans, Zareen shared how constant comparisons with Katrina Kaif in early days 'backfired' on her career.

Zareen Khan recently held an interactive session with fans on Reddit and shared her industry experience as an outsider and how she was compared with actress, Katrina Kaif in her early days. The actress who did her debut with Salman Khan opened up her experience on working with him.

Zareen Khan on Comparisons With Katrina Kaif

During Reddit’s Ask Me Anything’ chat session, a user asked her about the resemblance to Katrina Kaif as many called her as Katrina’s look-alike when she did her first film. Zareen answered the question very honestly and how this comparison actually backfired her ‘’So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don’t come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn’t give me a chance to prove my individuality,” Zareen wrote. She also shared how people stopped proving themselves in the film industry. ”I hate the fact that people work on the basis of friendship rather than talent”

Zareen Khan on Working With Salman Khan

Zareen made her acting debut opposite Salman Kahn in 2010 film Veer and later, did a special number ‘Character Dheela’ in film, Reddy. The actress shared her experience of working with him in just one word ‘intimidated’. She also clarified that she doesn’t have many connections in the industry and doesn’t know how to do small talks.

She was last seen in the 2021 film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele which released on Hotstar. After Veer, Zareen did films like Housefull 2, Aksar 2 and 1921 but failed to make an impact with her work.

