Actor Zareen Khan took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for wishing her on Eid as well as her birthday on May 14, and apologized for the delayed response. She said was caught up due to her mother’s ill health over the past month and a half. “I know I am a little late but thank you, everyone, for all your love and wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I am sorry about not being able to personally reply to everyone’s wish. I’ve been caught up with my mother’s health for the last one and a half months as she is not keeping well and been in and out of the hospital. Currently, she is hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery.” Also Read - Zareen Khan And Anshuman Jha On Portraying LGBTQ Characters And Breaking Stereotypes| Watch

Take a look at Zareen Khan’s post:

Zareen’s latest release is the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which dropped digitally. The film directed by Harish Vyas is about a homosexual boy and a lesbian girl on a road trip. It also stars Anshuman Jha.

We wish for her mother’s speedy recovery.

(With IANS inputs)